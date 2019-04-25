Police helicopter in hunt for three men in Worthing after violent street robbery

Three men are being hunted in Worthing after a man was attacked and robbed in the town.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers received a report of a street robbery in Clarendon Road, Broadwater, at 12.07pm today (April 25).

A man is reported to have been punched in the face, said the spokesman, and had personal items stolen, including two mobile phones.

Three suspects, all men, made off from the scene on foot and headed east towards Lyons Farm, the spokesman added.

The police helicopter was called in to help with the search but has stood down, the spokesman said, but local officers are continuing to look for the suspects.