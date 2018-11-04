Police helicopter called as Sussex man 'stabs woman known to him'

The police helicopter was called out after a Sussex man stabbed a woman that was known to him, according to a police inspector.

On Friday night, there was a large police presence in Eastbourne and the police helicopter was sent out.

At 1am on Saturday, Inspector Mark Rosser tweeted that officers had been dealing with a 'serious assault' in the 'Faversham Road, Hawkhurst Close area of Eastbourne'.

Last night, he published an update to the incident.

He tweeted: "Following this incident, hard working investigators from East Sussex have just charged 38 year old Wesley Solway with 8 offences including the stabbing of a female who was known to him."

Mr Solway will appear in court.

Witnesses to the incident can call 101.