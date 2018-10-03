Police determined to trace moped riders after ‘despicable’ attack on firefighter in Littlehampton

Police have described alleged attack by moped riders on a firefighter as ‘despicable’.

A local firefighter in full uniform was left with head injuries following the incident in Tesco Littlehampton car park.

The attack happened in the car park of Tesco Littlehampton, police say

Click here to read the original story.

The 62-year-old man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, police said in an update.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Greg Brown, said: “This was a despicable attack which left a man in need of hospital treatment for serious injuries.

“Thankfully, he has since been discharged, however we are determined to trace those responsible.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are urging anyone who saw what happened to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1332 of 01/10.”

Following the incident, a spokesman for the fire service said: “Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We are absolutely appalled by this incident, and Sussex Police are currently investigating.”