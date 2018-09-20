Police appeal for witnesses after Worthing hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run involving a young cyclist in Worthing.

A police spokesman said the 13-year-old girl, who is local to Worthing, was struck by a car as she used the toucan crossing on the A259 Littlehampton Road, adjacent to the Yeoman pub, at about 8.05am on Thursday (September 20).

The crossing is designed for pedestrians and cyclists.

Police said the driver of the dark blue vehicle – possibly a BMW saloon – was travelling eastbound and got out of his car to shout at the girl, before making off from the scene.

A woman driving a silver car stopped to assist, said police, and the victim was treated for minor injuries when she arrived at school.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any dash cam footage of the incident. In particular, they would like to speak to the woman who stopped to help the cyclist.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting serial 332 of 20/09.