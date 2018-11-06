Police appeal for missing Sidlesham man

Police have appealed for a missing Sidlesham man who was last seen in Littlehampton and has links to Bognor, Selsey and Chichester.

Jamie-Lee Margeson, 27 from Sidlesham Common has been missing since yesterday (November 5) and concerns are growing for him, police have said.

Jamie was last seen in Littlehampton on Tuesday (November 6) at about 6.30am. Police say he has links to Bognor, Selsey and Chichester.

He is described as white, 5' 9", with short mousey brown hair, skinny build and was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans with pockets on the legs, black boots, leather black 'GIVI' motorcycle jacket with possibly a blue T-shirt on underneath.

Anyone who has seen Jamie is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1347 of 05/11.