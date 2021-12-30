A spokesperson for the force said: “At midnight on Saturday 4 December two men waiting at the taxi rank outside the station were approached by another man.

“They engaged in a very short conversation before he punched both men in the face and walked away.

“The victims suffered injuries including broken teeth and a broken nose.

Man wanted for information after an assault on two men outisde Worthing train station on Saturday 4 December. Photo: British Transport Police

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

If you recognise him, or have any information, you can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 73 of 4/12/21.