Police appeal after motorbike collides with cyclist on Angmering pavement

Police have released a picture of a boy officers want to trace in connection with a collision in Angmering.

A spokesman said the suspect and a pillion were riding a motorcycle on the pavement in Rowan Way at around 5.30pm on Saturday (September 8) when they collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and the suspect and pillion left the scene, said police.

PC Lisa Holt said: “The suspect and pillion are described as aged between 16 and 17 and were both wearing grey tracksuits.

“Riding a motorcycle on the pavement is extremely dangerous and the injuries suffered by the cyclist could have been a lot worse.

“We will be increasing police patrols in the Bramley Green area to prevent this type of behaviour but we would still encourage anyone who witnesses a matter such as this to report it to us without delay.”

Police have asked anyone with information on the pair to report it online or call 101 quoting 930 of 08/09.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.