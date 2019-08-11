Pictures show Worthing seafront locked down and deserted after ‘hazardous material’ discovered
Worthing Pier and seafront were closed off by emergency services today after the discovery of a ‘hazardous material’ causing vomiting and sore eyes.
These pictures show the emergency service response.
1. Worthing seafront
Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133443001
0
Freelance
2. Worthing seafront
Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133551001
0
Freelance
3. Worthing seafront
Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133725001
0
Freelance
4. Worthing seafront
Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133906001
0
Freelance
View more