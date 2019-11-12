Emergency services in Clun Road

Pictures show huge police ground and air search in Wick

Sussex Police conducted an extensive search of Wick this morning (November 12) after reports of a burglary.

These pictures from the scene in Clun Road show the police helicopter supporting the search, with several police cars and an ambulance. According to Sussex Police, the emergency services were called at 7.18am and an investigation is ongoing.

