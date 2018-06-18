Parking vigilante dents student nurse’s car

A student veterinary nurse said she is too scared to return to her favourite spot after a vandal damaged her car.

Police said they are no longer investigating the incident on May 17, sparking Chloe Boarer to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The 23-year-old parked in Swillage Lane in Angmering to take her dogs Pip, 13, and Bella, three, for a walk in the Angmering Park Estate, moving some concrete blocks and logs blocking the layby to park in her usual spot.

But when she returned half an hour later at 8.30am, the blocks and logs had been moved back, denting her weeks-old car and causing £350 of damage.

She said: “The boot door had been smashed in, and my wing mirror had been pushed in. The concrete blocks had been put underneath, and the logs were on the front of my car. They smashed in the driver’s side. It was like they were trying to make a point that I shouldn’t park there.”

She said she was allowed to park there, as the road is owned by West Sussex County Council. She said: “What they did was illegal – they have no right to say who can park there or not. It is just cruel.”

Later that morning, the apprentice at the Fitzalan House Veterinary Group in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, reported the incident to police online, but they closed the case due to a lack of witnesses.

The Dapper’s Lane resident urged potential witnesses at the stables and campsites nearby to contact police.

She said: “I haven’t been back since; I’ve been too scared. I can’t afford the damage again, which is a shame because it’s my favourite place to be and the dogs love it. It’s ruined me being able to enjoy the countryside.”

Police said: “Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 43 of 18/05.”