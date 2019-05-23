Paralysed man’s bike stolen in Worthing

Police are appealing for information after a paralysed man’s bike was stolen in Worthing.

The 66-year-old man, who lives locally, left his bike at the junction Eirene Road and Eirene Avenue at about 11am on Monday (May 20), after he had an accident and had to rush to hospital, said police.

The specially adapted bike was stolen in Worthing. ''Picture: Sussex Police

When he returned at around 11pm the same day, it had gone, said a police spokesman.

The bike – a silver Claud Butler model with a bag on the frame and accessories – is specially adapted for the man, who is paralysed. Specifically, it has been made so all brakes and gears are on the left hand side.

The bike is his main mode of transport, said police.

A spokesman added: “Officers are appealing for anyone who knows where the bike may be, or anyone who may have been offered it for sale, to get in touch.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 508 of 21/05.”