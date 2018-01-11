Pair arrested for attacking door staff at bar

Two people were arrested after attacking door staff at a popular bar in Worthing, police said.

Sussex Police were called to the Molotov Cocktail and Vodka Bar in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, before 12.30am on Sunday, January 7, where door staff were reported to have been attacked.

One of the staff sustained minor injuries, police said.

According to police, a 45-year-old man from Shipley, near Horsham, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and later released under investigation.

A 48-year-old woman from Worthing was also arrested for ABH and released after being cautioned.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online (https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse) or phone 101, quoting serial 28 of 07/01.”