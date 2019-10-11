New Worthing bar broken into one week after opening

One of Worthing’s newest bars has gone through an action-packed opening month, offering a steep learning curve for its young manager.

Bar Orange opened in Chapel Road, opposite Worthing Museum, on September 6 with 19-year-old bar manager Josh Lock at the helm, alongside his partner, David Mcloughlin.

Josh Lock, 19, manager of Bar Orange SUS-191110-133446001

But just a week later, Josh returned to the bar at night to find the doors open and lights on inside. On closer inspection, hundreds of pounds and a bottle of Jack Daniels were missing.

“It shook me up quite a bit when I realised how easily it could happen,” Josh said.

“Obviously I’ve never owned a bar before, and I did get warned this sort of thing could happen, but I didn’t expect it straight away.

“It’s definitely a learning curve, but in a way I’m glad it happened this earlier on rather than later when we’re more settled.”

Josh said security had been upped since, with windows replaced, more CCTV added and a new alarm system to come.

Setback aside, he said the business had been performing ‘fantastically’ since it opened.

The bar is designed to have a ‘trendy’ look, rather than a more traditional feel, said Josh, which was proving popular with visitors.

The young businessman’s September took another dramatic twist shortly after, on September 25, when he found a man having a seizure on the road opposite the bar.

Josh said he rushed over, rolled the stricken man into the recovery position and waited with him for the ambulance to arrive.

The man made a full recovery, Josh said, but the ‘scary’ experience provided another learning opportunity.

“I’m really enjoying myself. Ups and downs, but overall it’s enjoyable and I’m looking forward to the future,” he said.