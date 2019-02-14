New Worthing bakery burgled on its opening day

A bakery recently unveiled in Worthing town centre was burgled on its opening day.

Warrens Bakery opened in Montague Street last Thursday (February 7), attracting around 1,400 visitors over the first few days, according to a spokesman.

Warrens Bakery

However, the store was broken into that same day.

The spokesman was unable to provide any more information, but said: "The fantastic new team were open for business the next day and are focusing on the positive reactions they have been receiving from all their new customers in Worthing."

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.