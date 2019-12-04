Moet and Bollinger Champagne and watches stolen in £30,000 Worthing house burglary

£30,000 of Moet and Bollinger Champagne and watches have been stolen in a Worthing house burglary.

Officers from Sussex Police are trying to discover if anyone has been offered the high-value watches or 'collectable champagne' among the £30,000 worth of items stolen.

Has someone tried to sell you these watches? Picture: Sussex Police

Between November 16 and 17, the house in Heene Road, Worthing, was broken into and a number of high value collectable watches, numerous bottles of collectable champagne, a safe containing cash, jewellery and other sentimental items.

PC Paul Cartwright said: "We would like to hear from you if you have been offered any of the distinctive items stolen, including the watches pictured, or bottles of Moet or Bollinger Champagne.

"If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 738 of 17/11.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."