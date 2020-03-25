Missing Worthing teenager last seen hours before coronavirus lockdown

A teenager in Worthing is still missing days after the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Caspar Miller, 15, who was last seen in the Worthing area at around 6am on Monday, March 23.

Caspar Miller, 15. Picture: Sussex Police

Later that day, Boris Johnson announced a lockdown that meant people are not allowed outside their homes apart from for essential reasons.

Caspar was described by police as being of large build with bleached blonde hair and round framed glasses.

He has links to London and Kent, however may have travelled to Bristol, police said.

A spokesman said: "If you see Caspar please get in contact with us either online or calling 101 and quoting 132 of 23/03."