Police are concerned for a teenager missing from Littlehampton.

Charlotte Edwards, 14, was last seen leaving her home at around 3pm on Monday (June 3), police said.

Police said she may have travelled to the Chichester area.

Charlotte is described by police as having dark shoulder-length hair, often tied in a ponytail, and wearing black leggings and a blue jumper.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 750 of 03/06.