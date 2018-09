Missing Littlehampton teen Casey McCloud has returned home safe and well, according to police.

Police issued a request for information last Wednesday (September 12) after Casey had not come home since noon the day before.

The fifteen-year-old, police said, returned home yesterday (September 19).

