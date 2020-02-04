Masked men break into Worthing home 'looking for a specific person'

A group of masked men who broke into a house in Worthing are believed to have been targeting a specific person, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said four men wearing dark clothing and face coverings broke into a house in Warwick Gardens at around 7.45pm yesterday (February 3).

Police

An occupant of the property disturbed the suspects, the spokesman said, who then left.

They are then believed to have headed along Wyke Avenue, stopped and turned back towards Warwick Gardens before running down towards the seafront, the spokesman said.

It was described by the spokesman as 'not a random event', as the suspects were thought to be looking for a specific person.

The spokesman said: "If anyone saw the four suspects around Warwick Gardens and the surrounding area to please report online or call 101 quoting serial 1241 of 03/02."