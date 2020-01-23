Man with links to Littlehampton wanted by police in connection with nine burglaries

Police are investigating a series of burglaries in the Hangleton area of Hove.

Since January 2, 2020, there have been nine reports of residential burglaries within a small area around Hangleton Library, West Way.

Robert Cox, 33, is wanted by police in connection with nine burglaries in Hove. He has links to Littlehampton.

Police said during some of the offences a female accomplice with blonde/brown hair remained outside the address acting as a look out and she may have had with her a small terrier dog.

On January 20, a 30-year-old woman from the Hangleton area was arrested in connection with the offences and later released on bail.

Officers are now seeking Robert Cox, 33, in connection with the burglaries.

He is also wanted for recall to prison following a breach of his early release requirements.

He also goes by the name of Robert Cooper and has links to Littlehampton and the Hangleton area of Hove.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1374 of 16/01.