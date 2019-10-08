Man suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ in mystery Worthing incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s suffered ‘multiple serious injuries’ in Worthing.

Officers attended Chatsworth Road in the vicinity of Molotov bar at around 1.20am on Sunday (October 6), after being alerted to a man in his 60s who had suffered multiple serious injuries, confirmed police.

The circumstances as to how the victim suffered these injuries is unknown, police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Call 101 or report online quoting reference 147 of 06/10.

SEE MORE: When does the Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch open for 2019?

Bullied Worthing boy backed by celebrities including comedian John Bishop and cricket legends Michael Vaughan and Ian Botham

Vegetarian mum ‘disgusted’ at finding ‘flesh’ in Tesco rice bag