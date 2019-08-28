Man still in hospital a week after suffering 'serious head injuries' in Littlehampton assault

A man remains in hospital a week after suffering 'serious head injuries' in an assault in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the altercation,

The man in his 30s was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with another man in Beaconsfield Road, according to police.

The incident happened about 2.40pm on Wednesday, August 21.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and bruising and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

A week later, the man is in hospital but in a stable condition.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, quickly left the scene following the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Dundee.