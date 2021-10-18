Man on most wanted list 'has been known to travel to Sussex'
Police have asked residents in Sussex to look out for a wanted man.
Christopher Marlborough-Jones is wanted by Kent Police in 'connection with the breach of a restraining order'.
The police force said he has been 'added to our most wanted gallery'.
He is from the Canterbury area but could be in Sussex.
Sharing the appeal on social media, Sussex Police wrote: "Can you help our colleagues in Kent find wanted man Christopher Marlborough-Jones?
"He has been known to travel to Sussex."
If you know where he is, call the police on 101, quoting reference 46/173910/21.
You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.