Man left with bleed on the brain in Littlehampton assault

A man remains hospitalised with a bleed on the brain after an assault in Littlehampton on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Police said the victim, a 67-year-old man, was approached by two men outside Coco Lounge on Clifton Road who punched him several times in the head.

Witnesses are being sought to the incident, which was reported to police by paramedics at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Detective Constable Pete Parkinson said: “The victim has extensive swelling to his face and head and remains in hospital with a bleed on the brain. We are appealing to anyone who was in Littlehampton on Christmas eve and may be able to help.”

Anyone with information can contact police online quoting serial 969 of 24/12. Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.