Man injured in Worthing car collision on his first day of work

A waste disposal man was injured in a Worthing car collision on his first day of work, according to his boss.

Sussex Police said it was called at just before 2.30pm today (Tuesday, January 7) to South Farm Road in Worthing after 'a man was in collision with a vehicle'.

The scene in South Farm Road, Worthing. Picture: Mick Symes

They said the man was 'taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected collar bone injury'.

Darron Hayward, 40, is the owner of the Get It Gone waste disposal and recycling company and witnessed the incident, which he claimed involved one of his employees who was also a friend of his.

He said his 39-year-old employee was on his first day of work 'running rubbish from a job' when the incident happened.

Mr Hayward claimed that the man's injuries were down one side of his body, and that he rolled over the top of the vehicle before landing in the street.

The scene in South Farm Road, Worthing. Picture: Mick Symes

He described it as 'shocking', and called the ambulance moments after it happened.

He praised the emergency services' response. He said: "They were blinding. The police were probably there within three minutes.

"The paramedic turned up and she was there with him the whole time while she was waiting for the ambulance."

He added that the man was wearing a high-ves jacket at the time of the incident.

The scene in South Farm Road, Worthing. Picture: Mick Symes

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened can contact the police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting 767 of 07/01."