Man injured in suspected assault in Littlehampton

Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of an assault following an altercation in Beaconsfield Road, Wick, at 2.15am on Saturday, May 22.

A spokesman for the force said: “A 34-year-old man suffered a minor knife injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”

Beaconsfield Road in Wick, Littlehampton. Picture: Google Street View

They confirmed the incident was being treated as isolated and that there was not thought to be any threat to the wider community.