Man in hospital after being stabbed outside West Sussex Wetherspoon's

A person has been stabbed outside a Wetherspoon's in West Sussex.

According to police, officers were called to an incident outside The Lynd Cross pub at around 9pm in Springfield Road, Horsham, yesterday (November 1).

Sussex Police on the scene

An adult male was stabbed following an altercation, police said, and was taken to hospital where he continues to receive medical attention.

Police said a male has been arrested in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses said a large number of police were on the scene, assisted by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The ambulance service have been contacted for further information.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to call Sussex Police on 101 – quoting CAD 1438 of 1/11/19 – OP EVESHAM