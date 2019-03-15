Man detained by police after incident at Worthing's TK Maxx store

A man has been detained by police in Worthing town centre after an incident at TK Maxx.

Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at the bargain store this afternoon.

One man has been detained following the incident, police confirmed. Pictures and video: Jennifer Logan

Police were notified at 12.55pm of the alleged theft, their spokesman confirmed.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and assault.

He is currently in police custody, Sussex Police said.

Police said no further information was available at this stage.

Investigations are currently ongoing

Witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting serial 534 of 15/03.

MORE CRIME NEWS: Knife crime in Sussex - pictures show knives and guns seized in zero tolerance police crackdown