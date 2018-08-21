Man detained after victim left with face injuries at Lakeside Holiday Park

Reports are coming in that forensics are at the scene
A man was left with a face injury following a fight at Lakeside Holiday Park near Chichester.

In an update to an earlier report, police and forensic officers were called to the park at 12.45am this morning.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to attend after a report of a fight.

“Police attended and established a verbal argument between two men had escalated in one of the caravans. The men were known to each other.

“The victim, a 44-year-old man from Birmingham, suffered a minor injury to his face but did not need hospital treatment.

“A 33-year-old man, also from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.”

Police officers and a forensic specialist were still at the scene at 10am this morning.

Following the incident, a Lakeside resident who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I don’t feel safe on the park.”