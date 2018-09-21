Man convicted of sexual offences in Worthing and Brighton by a unanimous jury

A man has been found guilty of four counts of rape, including attacks in Worthing and Brighton, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Joseph Warren, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of the offences by a unanimous jury at Hove Crown Court on Monday (September 10), said police, following a six-day trial.

The police spokesman said in 2017, Warren, who had consumed a mixture of alcohol, cocaine and crack cocaine, went to an address of a woman in Worthing, climbed through a first floor window and raped her.

The same woman disclosed to police that Warren had also raped her more than ten years earlier in Brighton, said police.

The spokesman said that, at the time of the offence, Warren was out on licence having served time in prison for raping a different woman, to which he had pleaded guilty.

Warren first appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court for the most recent offence on April 29, 2017, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges, said police.

He was remanded in custody until the trial, police said, and following the guilty verdict will remain in custody pending sentencing on November 30.

Detective Constable Stuart McAdams said: “Warren put his victim through a terrifying ordeal and in refusing to accept what he had done, she had to relive the incident by giving evidence at court.

“She has been extremely brave throughout the investigation and is determined to see justice done.

“I have no doubt that in supporting prosecution she has prevented serious harm coming to anyone else and for his actions, Warren is likely to face a substantial prison sentence.”

Information about specific support available for victims of rape and sexual assault is available through Sussex Police at sussex.police.uk/advice/support-for-victims/rape-and-sexual-assault/