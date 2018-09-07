Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Shoreham’s Sussex Wharf

A man has been charged with attempted murder after reports of a woman being stabbed on Shoreham Beach on Tuesday (September 4), according to police.

Police said Liam Hanley, 32, who is unemployed and of no fixed address, will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, September 7).

Hanley was arrested on Wednesday (September 5) evening, a day after police said they were called to reporters of a woman being stabbed at Sussex Wharf, in Harbour Way, at 8.15pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said he was charged yesterday evening (September 6) and detained ahead of his court appearance.

