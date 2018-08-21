Man arrested outside Wyke Court flats in Worthing

A man has been arrested outside Wyke Court flats in Worthing.

A police car and officers were seen outside the block of flats on Wykeham Road in Worthing at around 6.30pm last night.

Police executed a warrant for a man's arrest outside Wyke Court in Wykeham Road, Worthing, yesterday. Picture: Michael Drummond

A Sussex Police spokesman said they attended the address and arrested a man who had been wanted on a warrant.

Officers were also looking for a second man at the same place, but the case against him had been dealt with so the warrant was no longer needed, the spokesman added.

Police left the scene just before 6.55pm.

