Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Ferring incident

Sussex Police said a man in his late 60s was arrested after officers were called to a flat in Beehive Lane, Ferring, at 12.15pm today (Monday, September 27).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man in his late 60s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

“A woman in her early 60s has been taken by road ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with injuries initially assessed as serious but an updated assessment of her condition is awaited.

Sussex Police have arrested a man in his late 60s on suspicion of attempted murder in Ferring

“The man and woman are believed to be known to each other and the incident was confined to the flat.

“Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

“We are not releasing further information about the nature of the injuries at this stage.”

