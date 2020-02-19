Man arrested in Durrington 'for trying to engage in sexual communication with a child'

A man has been arrested in Durrington for trying to engage in sexual communication with a child, according to Sussex Police.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "At 11.20pm on Saturday (15 February) officers went to an address in Durrington where they arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. After being interviewed he was released under investigation.

Sussex Police

"The arrest followed information supplied by members of the public.

"No child is at risk."