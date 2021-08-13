Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on a man at Hill Barn Recreation Ground in Worthing shortly after midnight, August 13, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area.

“The incident is believed to have taken place between 11.30pm on August 12 and midnight of August 13.

“An area at the recreation ground has been cordoned off while the investigation continues.

“The victim is receiving specialist support.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.”

