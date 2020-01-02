Man arrested after Worthing woman raped on the way home from Christmas party

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on her way from a Christmas party.

Sussex Police said a 37-year-old man from Newhaven has been arrested on suspicion of rape after the attack on Friday, December 20.

Police

According to police, the victim, a woman in her 30s, had been at a work Christmas party in Brighton that evening and, due to her level of intoxication, was put in a taxi home to Worthing by her friends.

She was taken home to Worthing, police said, where it is alleged the driver followed her into her flat and raped her.

Following what police described as an intensive investigation, and information from the public, the suspect remains in custody for interview and further enquiries.

The victim is continuing to be supported by specially trained officers, police added.

