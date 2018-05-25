Man arrested after woman’s jaw broken in two places near park

A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked and left with a broken jaw near to a park in Littlehampton.

Just before 1am on Sunday, the 26-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and kicked in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, by the entrance to Brookfields Park, police said.

The female received serious facial injuries as a result of this incident, including her jaw being broken in two places.

Detective Constable Natalie Freeman said: “We are asking anyone who saw what happened, including anyone driving past who might have captured the incident on dashcam, to get in touch with us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 57 of 20/05.”

A 31-year-old Worthing man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and after being interviewed was released under investigation. The man and woman are known to each other, police said.