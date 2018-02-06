Man arrested after pub fight which left victim with seizures

A man has been arrested in connection to a pub fight in Littlehampton which left the victim having seizures.

According to Sussex Police, a 25-year-old man from Littlehampton had been drinking with friends on Wednesday, January 31, at The Crown on the High Street when he was approached by a man.

A fight broke out between the two of them around midnight.

The victim was punched a number of times in the head and had a number of seizures when being treated by paramedics.

A 29-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has been released while investigations continue.

Anyone with information or saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting serial 14 of 01/02.