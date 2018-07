Adur and Worthing police said goodbye to a long-serving officer today.

Sergeant Ian Cooke arrived at Worthing Police Station in Chatsworth Road in style in a 1967 Jaguar Mark Two to call time on his 30-year career.

In a tweet, Adur and Worthing Police thanked Sergeant Cooke for his commitment and service and wished him all the best for the future.

“Stand down and take it easy,” they said.