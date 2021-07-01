2.

Connor Mackay, 21, who was seen by police officers carrying out multiple drug deals in Hastings has been jailed. Officers in plain clothes were on patrol in the town on Thursday 18 March when they saw two people behaving suspiciously near Falaise Gardens. The two people were seen to meet a third person and move into some bushes, where a drugs deal was suspected to have taken place, police said. Officers identified one of the two people as Mackay. Mackay and the boy he was with then headed into the town centre, where they were observed meeting several other people and exchanging items, including in Wellington Square and Castle Hill Passage. Mackay then headed to Robertson Street and out onto the promenade near Hastings Pier, where he was detained by uniformed officers for a drugs search. He was found in possession of 30 wraps of crack cocaine, and 24 wraps of heroin. His mobile phone was seized and after examination was found to contain numerous messages offering to supply both heroin and crack cocaine. Mackay