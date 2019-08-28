Locked up in August - 8 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex

2. Terry Harris, 32, of no fixed address but known to frequent the Eastbourne area
A man who bragged about robbing a shop in Eastbourne was caught, convicted and jailed for six years. Police were called after a man entered the Co-Op in Beatty Road, Eastbourne, and demanded cash shortly before 11pm on Friday 19 April. He was jailed for six years.
3. Courtney Miller-Cross, 21, arrested in Brighton
Cocaine and heroin supplier Courtney Miller-Cross was sent to Sussex on a county lines operation after already been caught once in Somerset. But Miller-Cross - or 'Frosty' as he was known - got a chilly reception from police when they caught him in a Brighton hotel with wraps of Class A drugs and cash. He was jailed for a year.
4. Terry Adams, 49, a butcher, of Burwash Road, Heathfield
Adams lied about three speeding offences and paid his friend 1,000 to take the blame for two of them has been jailed for 10 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a 140 victim surcharge.