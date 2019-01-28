Littlehampton man charged with shoplifting

A Littlehampton man has been charged with shoplifting, Arun Police has said.

In a tweet this afternoon (January 28), Arun Police said Christopher Kerse, 30, from Littlehampton, had been charged with shoplifting.

He is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 12, said the tweet.

