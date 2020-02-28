Littlehampton man among three arrested after police pursuit in Lewes

Three men, including a man from Littlehampton, have been arrested following a police pursuit which concluded in Lewes, police have confirmed.

Police were alerted to a blue Ford Transit van which activated an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera in Brighton at about 8.35pm on Thursday (February 27), a spokesman said.

Police at the scene. Photo by Dan Jessup

The number plate was identified as being connected with thefts of vehicles, police said.

The van was located heading eastbound on the A27 at Falmer and pursued to Nevill Road in Lewes, where low-speed tactical contact was made, said police.

This resulted in the van and a police car leaving the road and going down a grass embankment.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police at the scene. Photo by Dan Jessup

All three suspects were detained at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, going equipped for theft, theft of a vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving without a valid test certificate, police said.

An 18-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and aggravated vehicle taking, according to police.

A 22-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of being carried in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, going equipped for theft and aggravated vehicle taking, said police.

All three remain in police custody at this stage.

