Littlehampton main road in lockdown due to incident

A main road in Littlehampton has allegedly been closed off by police due to an incident.

Pictures from an eyewitness, taken at around 11.30am today, show police cars blocking off the north end of Pier Road, near the Lidl supermarket.

Pier Road in Littlehampton has been closed off

The Sussex Police dog unit vehicle and an ambulance can also bee seen there.

According to the eyewitness, there is 'lots of police tape' and paramedics at the scene, along with four police cars.

Sussex Police and the ambulance service have been approached for more information.