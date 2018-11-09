Littlehampton church group receives cash boost from Sussex Police

A Littlehampton church group has received a cash boost from Sussex Police to help the launch of a town centre chaplaincy.

PCSO Caroline Wilson was able to secure £500 for Littlehampton Churches Together through the Police Property Act Fund.

This is made up of money received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Reverend Martin Seymour, pastor of Littlehampton Baptist Church and chair of Littlehampton Churches Together said: “The churches in Littlehampton play a very active role in caring for the community.

“The town centre chaplaincy is the latest initiative whereby the Littlehampton church community can show their care and concern for our town.”

The money has been used to fund the new uniforms for the volunteers in the chaplaincy.

PCSO Caroline Wilson said: “I am really happy to help and support the Littlehampton Church group.

“Every Friday volunteers from this group will be in the High Street to provide a support service to members of the community.”

To find out more about the Police Property Act Fund and how to apply for funding, visit www.sussex.police.uk/about-us/charity-and-community/police-property-act-fund-ppaf/

