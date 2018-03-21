Littlehampton carer among two sentenced for laughing at patient in her care

A carer from Littlehampton who laughed at a woman she was employed to look after as she crawled on the floor has been sentenced for her actions.

Wyn Ellis, 57, of St Mary’s Close, Littlehampton, was convicted of neglect following a day-long trial after she was filmed laughing at the patient who was unable to stand as she struggled to free herself.

Danny Dias. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Another carer Danny Dias, 57, of Lindfield Copse, Thakeham, admitted ill-treating the woman patient after using a cable to bind her feet together and filmed her falling on the floor.

On April 26 last year, Dias used a modem cable to tie the woman’s feet together and filmed her as she crawled on the floor shouting: “I hate it, I hate you, I hate the man.”

He was reported to police after sharing the 31-second video with disgusted colleagues, Horsham Magistrates heard during Ellis’ trial on February 27.

The victim, who lacks the mental capacity to give evidence, was described to the court as having learning difficulties and bipolar disorder.

Wyn Ellis. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Horsham Magistrates heard she was distressed and humiliated in the video which was reported to police after Dias shared it with other members of staff.

District Judge Christopher James found Ellis guilty of one charge of neglect and not guilty of one charge of ill treatment.

On Tuesday, both Dias and Ellis were sentenced at Worthing Magistrates.

Dias was given a 12-month community order consisting of 240 hours unpaid work, and ordered to pay costs of £400 and victim surcharge of £85, according to the Crown Prosection Service (CPS).

Ellis was handed 12-month community order consisting of 140 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days and ordered to pay costs of £620, as well as a victim surcharge of £85, the CPS said.

After the carers were convicted, detective constable Erica Lawrie said: “This was appalling treatment of a very vulnerable woman by two of the people employed to care for her. Fortunately another staff member brought this gross breach of trust to the attention of the home managers, who contacted us. Fortunately the woman did not sustain any physical injury but her distress was clear and the longer-term impact on her can only be imagined.”