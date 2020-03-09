Littlehampton boy robbed and attacked in alleyway - police seek mystery witness

A mystery witness could hold the key to catching a couple who robbed and attacked a teenager in a Littlehampton alleyway.

According to Sussex Police, a 15-year-old boy was walking along an alleyway off Stanhope Road at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 26, when he was attacked by a man and a woman.

Police are seeking the mystery witness

He was pinned against a wall, police said, punched and kicked by the couple who then stole his mobile phone.

As they took the phone, one of them said 'look who's coming', or similar words, and ran off, police said.

Police said the boy, who sustained cuts and bruises and was very shaken, made his way home.

Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard said; "If you were the person being referred to, or if you were in the area and saw any suspicious activity, please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 218 of 27/02."