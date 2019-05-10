Liam Hanley jailed 16 years for savage Shoreham knife attack

A man who carried out a terrifying stabbing attack on his girlfriend at her home in Shoreham has been jailed.

Liam Hanley, 32, was cleared of the attempted murder of Sarah Harries after a trial but convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sarah Harries suffered 39 stab wounds including having her throat slit, a court heard.

She told the trial that Hanley attacked her in the bathroom with a kitchen knife.

He appeared at Hove Crown Court today for sentencing.

Judge Christine Henson QC jailed Hanley for 16 years.

More to follow.