Lancing woman jailed for violent homophobic assault after Brighton Pride

A Lancing woman who threw a bottle of wine at a man's head in a homophobic attack has been jailed, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said Jasmine Shepherd, 20, of Hayley Road, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, May 7, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

Jasmine Shepherd

The court heard Shepherd targeted her victim at Lancing railway station, on his way home from Brighton Pride on the afternoon of Saturday, August 4, said the spokesman.

She then hurled a torrent of homophobic abuse at him, said the spokesman, before following him into a supermarket in South Street and throwing a bottle of wine at the back of his head.

The spokesman said the victim suffered a serious head injury and partial loss of hearing in one of his ears.

Eyewitnesses to the assault and verbal abuse were able to identify Shepherd, said the spokesman.

She pleaded guilty to the charge of grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to eight years and six months in a young offenders' institute.

Investigating officer Robert Rollins of Worthing Investigation Team said: “Shepherd took an immediate dislike towards the victim and the verbal abuse she shouted was abhorrent.

“The attack, understandably, caused the victim a huge amount of stress, pain and worry and I hope this sentencing provides closure for him.

“Shepherd’s previous bad character and the homophobic aspect of the assault allowed the judge to provide a higher sentence.

“We hope this statement will be a stark warning to everyone that this behaviour is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”