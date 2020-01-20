Lancing man is subject of first Stalking Protection Order in the country

Sussex Police has obtained what is believed to be the first Stalking Protection Order in the country in respect of a Lancing man.

Just hours after the new Stalking Protection Act came into effect, an application was made at Brighton Magistrates Court in respect of the 22-year-old man from Lancing.

It relates to his alleged online stalking of a woman in her early twenties, police said.

The woman does not come from Sussex and lives elsewhere in the UK, confirmed police.

The man was present in court and did not contest the application, which was granted and prohibits him from; contacting the woman directly or indirectly, by whatever means; sharing or posting any photograph of her on the internet, social media or in any public place; sharing or posting any photograph of her to any other individual.

The order will last indefinitely.

Meanwhile a criminal investigation is ongoing into this case, police said.

Read more about the new law here.